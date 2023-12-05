OnePlus 12 Launched As One of the Best Android Phones to Date

OnePlus celebrated its tenth anniversary with the debut of the OnePlus 12 during a special event in China.

The new OnePlus 12 stands out as an exceptional phone, featuring the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering configurations of up to 24 GB RAM, and providing a vast 1 TB of storage. After skipping the previous model, OnePlus has reintroduced wireless charging in the OnePlus 12.

Design and Display

The screen is a tall 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 1,440 x 3,168px resolution and a refresh rate that can vary between 1-120Hz to save battery. The screen is made by BOE and it can reach an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, but 1,600 nits under normal use. It also has support for HDR content and boasts a 2,160Hz PWM dimming.

The IP62 water resistance protects the phone against dust and water jets.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 24 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of internal storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion, but 1 TB of storage space should be more than enough for most.

The phone will boot Color OS 14 on top of Android 14 in China, but the international variant will likely feature Oxygen OS 14.

Cameras

The 50MP OIS main camera setup is based on Sony’s new dual-layer stacked Lytia 808 sensor, which is also used in a few other flagship-grade Oppo and other phones. The Hasselblad-branded main camera setup also includes a 70mm equivalent 64MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and 6x lossless magnification powered by an in-sensor zoom technology. The third shooter is a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultrawide camera.

The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter capable of recording 4K footage.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,400 mAh dual-cell battery has support for 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging to juice up your wearables or accessories.

The OnePlus 12 has a starting price of $607 in China and it will be available in black, emerald green, and white colors.

OnePlus 12 Specifications