Bronze Pillar 'Stolen' From Pakistan-Romania Monument in Islamabad

Published Dec 7, 2023

The bronze pillar of the monument dedicated to the national poets of Pakistan and Romania, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Mihai Eminescu, has mysteriously gone missing.

It should be noted that the monument was erected in Islamabad back in 2004 on Romania’s National Culture Day. The crime rate in the federal capital has significantly increased during recent months, and it seems criminals are targeting historic landmarks, exploiting the lack of attention from the administration. The disappearance of the bronze pillar from this monument underscores the urgent need for heightened security measures to safeguard our cultural heritage.

Picture via Hum News

ProPakistani contacted the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for its response via its official X handle, however, as of filing this report, no response has been received.

This isn’t the first time that such an incident has occurred in Islamabad. Last year, Pakistan’s first and biggest wire sculpture, built by a renowned wire and driftwood artist, was vandalized by unknown individuals.

The 8.6 feet tall ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ sculpture, situated in Islamabad’s Kachnar Park, took more than two months to build.

The sculpture was later restored to its original position by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

>