Shan Masood Hits 200 to Mark His Captaincy Debut Against Australia PM XI

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 10:58 am

In the ongoing four-day warm-up match between Pakistan and Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI, the recently appointed captain, Shan Masood, showcased his prowess by smashing a remarkable double century.

Shan Masood played a brilliant innings, scoring an unbeaten 201 runs. Following his double century, he decided to declare the innings, with Pakistan finishing at 391-9 after 116.2 overs.

Former captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed made significant contributions with scores of 40 and 41 runs, respectively.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed early, managing just 9 runs, while Abdullah Shafique played a steady innings, contributing 38 runs. Pakistan had concluded day 1 at 324-6, adding only 67 runs on day 2 while losing 3 wickets.

Australia’s Prime Minister’s XI, led by pace bowler Jordan Buckingham, put up an impressive bowling performance. Buckingham took 5 wickets for just 80 runs, including 4 maidens.

In response, the Prime Minister’s XI is currently batting. They have scored 113-2, with Abrar Ahmed and Khurram Shehzad among the wickets.

>