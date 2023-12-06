Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shan Masood Smashes 100 Against Australian PM’s XI

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 6, 2023 | 10:44 am

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

As Pakistan gears up for the formidable Test series against Australia, the team is currently engaged in a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI. In a remarkable display of skill and leadership, skipper Shan Masood has notched up a splendid century during this preparatory encounter.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, but the start was not promising as opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed quickly, managing only 9 runs.

ALSO READ

Subsequently, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood stitched together a partnership, with Shafique being dismissed after scoring 38 runs.

Following Shafique’s departure, Babar Azam joined Shan Masood in the middle, and the duo built a crucial partnership of 92 runs before Babar was dismissed for 40 runs.

Shan Masood went on to score a century and remains unbeaten, anchoring the innings. Currently, Pakistan stands at 241-4 with Sarfraz Ahmed accompanying the captain at the crease.

The Green Shirts opted for a lineup consisting of four pacers and one spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in their playing XI.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Shan Masood (c) Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (c)
Faheem Ashraf Aamer Jamal Khurram Shahzad Mir Hamza Abrar Ahmed

 

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>