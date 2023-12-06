Shan Masood Smashes 100 Against Australian PM’s XI

As Pakistan gears up for the formidable Test series against Australia, the team is currently engaged in a four-day warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI. In a remarkable display of skill and leadership, skipper Shan Masood has notched up a splendid century during this preparatory encounter.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, but the start was not promising as opener Imam-ul-Haq was dismissed quickly, managing only 9 runs.

Subsequently, Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood stitched together a partnership, with Shafique being dismissed after scoring 38 runs.

Following Shafique’s departure, Babar Azam joined Shan Masood in the middle, and the duo built a crucial partnership of 92 runs before Babar was dismissed for 40 runs.

Shan Masood went on to score a century and remains unbeaten, anchoring the innings. Currently, Pakistan stands at 241-4 with Sarfraz Ahmed accompanying the captain at the crease.

The Green Shirts opted for a lineup consisting of four pacers and one spinner, Abrar Ahmed, in their playing XI.

Pakistan Playing XI