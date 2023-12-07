Multan Sultans Unlikely to Retain Shahnawaz Dahani for PSL 9

The anticipation for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 continues to build with each passing day, fueled by a recent blockbuster revelation. Speculation is rife that Shahnawaz Dahani, the rising cricket sensation, may not feature in Multan Sultans’ lineup for the upcoming season, adding a new layer of intrigue to the unfolding PSL narrative.

According to the reports, Multan Sultans are currently contemplating not retaining Shahnawaz Dahani for PSL 9, despite his significant contributions as a talented fast bowler in previous seasons. Dahani has been a key player for the team, proving instrumental in their past PSL campaigns.

It should be noted that in the last PSL, Dahani played only a limited number of matches due to an arm injury, ultimately leading to his withdrawal from the tournament. As a result, the team management is deliberating whether to retain him or not.

The upcoming PSL 9 draft, scheduled for December 13 in Lahore, adds an extra layer of anticipation to the proceedings. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly await to see which team will secure Dahani for the upcoming season.

With just two months left until the commencement of PSL 9, fans are already immersed in the excitement surrounding the tournament. The recent developments and news updates have only added to the anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling cricket extravaganza.