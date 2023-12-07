Babar Azam Shows Off Bowling Talent in Match Against Australia PM XI [Video]

Pakistan men’s cricket team batter, Babar Azam was seen bowling off-spin in the ongoing four-day practice match between Pakistan and Prime Minister’s XI (PM-XI) at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Babar, known for his batting stints, bowled the 54th over of the PM XI inning. He conceded one run and ended his over smartly.

Pakistan’s new spin bowling coach, Saeed Ajmal, would be happy with Babar’s progress as he was a magician in the world of off-spin for quite some time. Ajmal, Shahid Afridi, and Mohammad Hafeez developed a lethal spin trio that used to dominate white-ball cricket for many years before they all retired. Hafeez is the team director now, while Afridi has opted for off-field antics.

Pakistan’s batting inning was powered by newly-appointed captain Shan Masood’s 201 not out. Pakistan declared on 391/9 on the second day of the practice match. PM XI ended the day on 149/2 as Khurram Shahzad and Abrar Ahmed picked a wicket each.

All seven of Pakistan’s bowlers were economical, but the third day would be crucial as Pakistan tries to pick up the remaining eight wickets.

Pakistan batted with a healthy run rate of 3.36, continuing the ‘Pakistan Way’ strategy.