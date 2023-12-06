David Warner Makes His Decision on Whether to Play PSL or Not

Australia’s three-time World Cup-winning opener, David Warner has excused himself from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft because his wife is expecting a child, which is why Warner wants to spend some personal time with his family.

The southpaw recently won his third world title when Australia defeated India in the final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India. David Warner had a run-fest in the tournament as he amassed 535 runs in 11 innings. He hit two centuries and two half-centuries at a strike rate of 108.29 with the help of 24 sixes.

During his illustrious career, Warner has won the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup in Australia. He won the 2021 T20 World Cup in United Arab Emirates. Latest, he won the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. He has also won the 2021-23 World Test Championship.

In an old statement, Warner said that he intends to retire from all forms of cricket after the 2024 T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies. The retirement will be transitional as he’ll retire from Test matches at the end of the Australia vs. Pakistan series, starting 14 December 2023, when he’ll play the final test match at his home, Sydney Cricket Ground.

Warner took a dig at ESPNcricinfo when they offered him a farewell from ODI World Cups. He hinted that he might play another World Cup.