Senior Police Official Suspended Due to Harassment Allegations

The spokesperson for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has issued a statement addressing the recent press conference held by the wife of a Peshawar resident, wherein allegations of harassment were leveled against DPO Charsadda.

According to the spokesperson, the Inspector General has promptly issued orders for the immediate removal of the implicated senior police officer from field duty. The officer is directed to report to the Central Police Office in response to the complaint filed by the concerned individual.

ALSO READ Winter Vacation Schedule Announced for Schools and Colleges

In response to the gravity of the accusations, a high-level inquiry committee has been established to thoroughly investigate the allegations against the officer. The committee has been instructed to expedite its proceedings and present its findings at the earliest.

To address the complainant’s claim of assault during the press conference, the spokesperson clarified that a First Information Report (FIR) has been duly registered at the Chamkani Police Station in Peshawar. The registration adheres to all legal requirements outlined in the relevant sections of the law.

ALSO READ Rawalpindi Bans Qingqi Rickshaws for Transportation

The spokesperson emphasized the commitment to upholding the rule of law within the police force, stating, “No one is above the law, and the process of reward and punishment within the police force will continue at all costs,” reinforcing the principle that accountability is paramount in the pursuit of justice.