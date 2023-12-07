Winter Vacation Schedule Announced for Schools and Colleges

The Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has officially notified winter vacations for schools and colleges in Islamabad.

According to the official notification issued by the FDE, all educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the FDE will observe winter vacations from 25 to 29 December, with 30 and 31 December being Saturday and Sunday.

The educational institutions will resume academic activities on 1 January 2024.

New Timings

Last month, the FDE adjusted the operating hours for all schools and colleges in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad in response to the decline in temperature.

As per the notification issued by the FDE, the revised timings will remain effective until January 31, 2024.

For single-shift institutes, the new schedule entails operations from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, with an early closure at 12:30 pm every Friday.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah to be Fully Fit Before the Start of PSL 9

Likewise, the FDE communicated updated timings for double-shift institutes in the federal capital. The morning session runs from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, concluding at 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The evening shift operates from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, and the second shift commences at 2:30 pm on Fridays.