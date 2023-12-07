Winter Vacation Schedule Announced for Schools and Colleges

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 7, 2023 | 4:17 pm
winter vacations in punjab

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Director General of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has officially notified winter vacations for schools and colleges in Islamabad.

According to the official notification issued by the FDE, all educational institutions under the jurisdiction of the FDE will observe winter vacations from 25 to 29 December, with 30 and 31 December being Saturday and Sunday.

ALSO READ
You Can Now PTA Approve Samsung Galaxy A73 on Interest-Free Installments

The educational institutions will resume academic activities on 1 January 2024.

New Timings

Last month, the FDE adjusted the operating hours for all schools and colleges in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad in response to the decline in temperature.

As per the notification issued by the FDE, the revised timings will remain effective until January 31, 2024.

For single-shift institutes, the new schedule entails operations from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, with an early closure at 12:30 pm every Friday.

ALSO READ

Likewise, the FDE communicated updated timings for double-shift institutes in the federal capital. The morning session runs from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, concluding at 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The evening shift operates from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, and the second shift commences at 2:30 pm on Fridays.

ProPK Staff

lens

Pakistan’s Top 10 Netflix Shows That Deserve a Front Row Seat
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>