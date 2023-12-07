Supreme Court Also Announces Winter Vacation After LHC

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has notified the schedule of winter vacations for the apex following the approval of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to the notification, the country’s top court will observe winter vacations from December 18 and the court will reopen on January 1, 2024.

However, the Supreme Court has announced that its offices will remain open, except on public holidays, and urgent cases, date by court cases, criminal cases, and any case as directed by the committee shall be fixed before available benches.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has also announced that it will observe winter holidays from December 24 until January 8, 2024. During this period, the court will be hearing cases related to bail applications, stay orders, and habeas corpus pleas.

For the educational institutes of the province, the provincial caretaker government had announced winter holidays starting from December 18 till January 1, 2024.