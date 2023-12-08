Pakistan Defeats Palestine in Asian Baseball Championship 2023

Pakistan men’s baseball team has defeated Palestine 12-3 in the ongoing 2023 Asian Baseball Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Pitchers, Amjad Aslam and Amaan Khan, had a dominant performance which led to the win.

Palestine took the lead 1-0, but the Pakistan team made a comeback and took the lead away.

Pakistan has made a good start to the ‘Placement Stage’ of the Asian Championship. The men in green are fighting for the 5th place slot, while the worst ranking that can be achieved is 8th.

Pakistan will now face Hong Kong tomorrow, 09 December 2023, in the second match of the ‘Placement Stage’. A win can guarantee Pakistan finishing 5th out of the eight nations playing in the championship.

Pakistan’s baseball players, Syed Muhammad Shah and Wahid, recently played in the Baseball United All-Star event in Dubai. They played with the world’s most elite players, who have played in USA’s Major League Baseball (MLB), which was very fruitful for the experience enhancement of the Pakistani players.

Baseball United’s step to include Pakistani players in the league is an immense move towards promoting the sport in Pakistan, as well as it’s close-by region.