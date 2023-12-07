Shan Masood Moves to Karachi Kings for PSL 9 in Another Mega Trade

Pakistan’s Test captain, Shan Masood, renowned for his contributions to Multan Sultans in previous Pakistan Super League seasons, has officially joined the ranks of Karachi Kings.

PSL made a significant announcement revealing that Shan Masood will be making a move to Karachi Kings for the upcoming PSL 9, having been traded with Faisal Akram, who is set to join Multan Sultans.

⚠️⚠️ Alexa, close the retentions and trade windows after this mega trade of the titans- Shan Masood moves to 🔁 Karachi Kings Faisal Akram moves to 🔁 Multan Sultans#HBLPSLDraft #HBLPSL9@KarachiKingsARY @MultanSultans pic.twitter.com/P5FHmNvYJq — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) December 7, 2023

This trading decision involves Masood’s move from Kings to Sultans, adding an interesting dynamic to the upcoming season.

As part of the agreement, Multan Sultans will receive one pick in the Diamond round and another one in the Silver round of the upcoming draft from the Kings.

Salman Iqbal, the owner of Karachi Kings, extended a warm welcome to Shan Masood, expressing utmost satisfaction with his inclusion in the squad. Undoubtedly, Shan Masood stands as a valuable addition to the Kings’ lineup. Anticipating that Masood’s wealth of experience and skills will significantly bolster the team, Iqbal is confident that the upcoming PSL 9 season will showcase the positive impact of this strategic acquisition.

With PSL 9 still two months away, the anticipation surrounding the highly anticipated season is already reaching new heights.

The recent departures of Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir from Karachi Kings, with Imad heading to Islamabad United, have stirred discussions within the cricket community. Additionally, Hasan Ali’s shift to Karachi Kings after parting ways with United adds another layer of excitement to the mix.

As the PSL 9 draft approaches on December 13, the cricketing world is buzzing with anticipation. All franchises are actively engaged in strategic planning for player retention ahead of the draft, intensifying the pre-draft excitement. The league’s landscape is evolving, and fans eagerly await the outcome of the draft, which promises to shape the dynamics of the upcoming season.