Cornered Alley Cats: Greg Chappell Mocks Shan Masood & Co.

In anticipation of the upcoming Test series between Pakistan and Australia, former Australian cricketer, Greg Chappell has offered his insights on Shan Masood, the recently appointed Test captain for Pakistan.

In a recent interview, Greg Chappell urged Shan Masood to channel the spirit of the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, and play with the tenacity of a cornered tiger.

ALSO READ High Demand Leads to Expanded No Alcohol Zone for England vs Pakistan T20I

Greg Chappell said, “Imran Khan may be the lion of Lahore but he famously said that I want my team to play corner tiger.”

He added, “Shan Masood will be pleased if his team shows the fighting spirit of a corner alley-cat.”

In a recent four-day warm-up game against Australia Prime Minister’s XI, the skipper Shan Masood showcased his exceptional batting skills by scoring a magnificent double hundred, remaining unbeaten at 201, and earning the well-deserved title of Player of the Match.

However, despite Masood’s outstanding performance, the game concluded in a draw on day 4 due to consistent heavy rain interruptions that forced the match to be abandoned.

ALSO READ Big Bash League Match Abandoned Due to Water-Damaged Pitch

Shan Masood’s upcoming and most challenging task will be leading the team in the upcoming Test series against Australia. As captain, he will need to demonstrate strong leadership skills to properly respond to Greg Chappell’s alley cat remarks.