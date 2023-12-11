Big Bash League Match Abandoned Due to Water-Damaged Pitch

The Big Bash League (BBL) encounter between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was called off after just 6.5 overs due to safety concerns arising from a water-damaged pitch.

According to the details, the Perth Scorchers had reached a score of 30 for 2 after 6.5 overs when the umpires halted play to inspect the pitch. Subsequently, the match was abandoned.

Cricket Australia (CA) stated, “CA will conduct a thorough review into the extremely frustrating circumstances that have resulted in the game being abandoned, causing huge disappointment for fans and players.”

Umpire Ben Treloar, in an interview with a local channel after the abandoned match, stated, “The last delivery we witnessed behaved quite uncharacteristically, and in our minds, we thought it behaved dangerously. That was the reason for coming off.”

He also conveyed his concerns regarding the uncertain nature of the wicket. However, he emphasized the need to take proactive measures to create opportunities. Thankfully, no injuries occurred, and he pointed out that according to the playing conditions, calling off the match doesn’t require anyone to be harmed, a stance he deemed as common sense.

Melbourne Renegades captain Nick Maddinson said during the toss after electing to field first, “The wicket’s absolutely drenched, so we just want to have a look at what’s going to happen.”

Renegades general manager James Rosengarten said, “Our first thoughts are with our fans – the loyal supporters we have across Geelong and Victoria.”

He added, “We are incredibly disappointed in tonight’s events. We had an important match against the Scorchers and our fans have a right to feel incredibly let down.”

In his concluding remarks, he also conveyed his disappointment, emphasizing that it was supposed to be an outstanding night of cricket. The club is committed to ensuring that all individuals who purchased general public tickets will receive refunds.