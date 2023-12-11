High Demand Leads to Expanded No Alcohol Zone for England vs Pakistan T20I

In preparation for the upcoming Pakistan vs. England T20I series scheduled for 2024, Glamorgan Cricket has announced the implementation of a no-alcohol zone for the match on May 28th. This decision aims to create a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees, including families and young fans.

In their announcement, Glamorgan expressed their commitment to transforming Sophia Gardens into the most inclusive and welcoming stadium for all.

Glamorgan said in a statement, “Due to demand, we are delighted to announce that we have extended the No Alcohol zone for the England vs Pakistan IT20 on Tuesday, 28th May.”

The statement added, “We always aim to make Sophia Gardens the most welcoming stadium to all, so we are pleased to be able to make these tickets available.”

Glamorgan also highlighted that Shaheen Afridi, the recently appointed T20 captain for Pakistan, is already familiar with Sophia Gardens, having showcased his skills while representing Welsh Fire during the 2023 edition of The Hundred.

T20 skipper Shaheen Afridi, in response to the statement, conveyed his sincere appreciation, expressing that he has genuinely relished his time in Cardiff and cherishes the positive memories we’ve created in this city.

Shaheen said, “I have honestly really enjoyed Cardiff; we have had some good memories here when we have played for Pakistan as well.”

He added, “The crowd is always amazing throughout the games; it is always full, and we love playing in Cardiff. It felt like we were playing in Lahore at times during The Hundred, with so many Pakistani fans coming to support us.”

Shaheen Afridi also emphasized that they are aware that international cricket is vastly different. He expressed eagerness to return to Sophia Gardens with Pakistan next year and play in front of a full crowd once again.

The Green Shirts are scheduled to tour England in May 2024 and are expected to participate in a 4-match T20I series just before the commencement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.