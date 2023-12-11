Kuwait Likely to Launch Family Visa Next Year

The Ministry of Interior is considering the possibility of allowing Article 22 visa (family or dependent) applicants starting from early 2024.

This opportunity, however, will be limited to specific categories of expatriates, including doctors, university and applied education professors, counselors, and others.

The exact criteria for eligibility are yet to be disclosed, as the ministry plans to establish a committee tasked with defining conditions for expatriate categories permitted to bring their families to the country.

This initiative aligns with the demographics strategy led by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled.

ALSO READ Different Ways to Get Citizenship in Australia

In a related development, the source disclosed details about the unified Gulf visa mechanism of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. According to this mechanism, visitors who remain in the country after their visa expires will face a fine of KD100 per day.

Additionally, the regulations include requirements for health insurance and hotel reservation throughout the stay.