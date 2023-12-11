Only Trained Individuals Can Get Gun Licenses in Islamabad

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 11, 2023 | 4:45 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Islamabad Police has made it mandatory for people applying for gun licenses to complete a three-day weapons training course.

According to details, the federal capital police have decided to provide training to those applying for gun licenses. It has been decided that licenses will not be issued without completing the three-day training.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir stated that the police officials will be providing training to the applicants at the federal police’s shooting range.

To obtain a gun license in Islamabad, download the application form from the ICT Administration’s website and fill it out properly.

  • Visit Citizen Facilitation Center, ICT Administration, located in G-11/4, Mauve Area, Islamabad.
  • Get a token and wait for your turn.
  • Submit all the documents and obtain a receipt.
  • Collect your license on the date given on the receipt.

The following are the documents required for applying for a gun license:

  • Three passport-size photographs
  • Three attested copies of CNIC
  • Three attested copies of the NTN certificate
  • Proof of residence in Islamabad
  • Departmental NOC in case of government servants

It should be noted that earlier in August this year, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti had imposed a ban on the issuance of new arms licenses.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Hareem Farooq Radiates Elegance in a Sea Green Chiffon Dress
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>