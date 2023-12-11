Only Trained Individuals Can Get Gun Licenses in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police has made it mandatory for people applying for gun licenses to complete a three-day weapons training course.

According to details, the federal capital police have decided to provide training to those applying for gun licenses. It has been decided that licenses will not be issued without completing the three-day training.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir stated that the police officials will be providing training to the applicants at the federal police’s shooting range.

To obtain a gun license in Islamabad, download the application form from the ICT Administration’s website and fill it out properly.

Visit Citizen Facilitation Center, ICT Administration, located in G-11/4, Mauve Area, Islamabad.

Get a token and wait for your turn.

Submit all the documents and obtain a receipt.

Collect your license on the date given on the receipt.

The following are the documents required for applying for a gun license:

Three passport-size photographs

Three attested copies of CNIC

Three attested copies of the NTN certificate

Proof of residence in Islamabad

Departmental NOC in case of government servants

It should be noted that earlier in August this year, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti had imposed a ban on the issuance of new arms licenses.