Google Chrome Will Soon Let You Create Custom Themes With AI

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Dec 12, 2023 | 4:20 pm

Artificial Intelligence (AI) features have been taking over the internet in a tidal wave ever since ChatGPT became a thing. Google is now adding the ability to make custom themes in Chrome using AI, much like its Pixel 8 phones.

This feature will be powered by Google’s newly announced AI model, Gemini, and it will allow users to personalize Chrome using generative AI.

This functionality empowers users to choose thematic categories such as landscapes or food, and subsequently refine the theme through options for style, mood, and color. This represents a notable advancement in browser customization, promising to elevate the browsing experience to unprecedented levels.

The tweet below shows what it looks like in action.

Google Chrome’s implementation of these features underscores the increasing influence of AI in digital life. By harnessing the capabilities of generative AI, Google Chrome not only improves the user experience but also highlights AI’s potential in crafting distinctive, personalized digital aesthetics. Presently, this feature is exclusive to the Canary Build, and users are unable to access it in the current version.

However, there are plans for it to transition to the Beta build before eventually reaching the stable version. Realistically, it may take a few months before the general public can access this innovative feature. Another upcoming feature, “Help Me Write,” is currently in development and is expected to be integrated into the stable build of Google Chrome soon.

Other Updates

Recently, the browser gained the capability to display memory consumption for each tab. The implementation of WebGPU on Chrome contributes to enhanced performance, security, and AI capabilities. For the Android version, a significant fix for scrolling issues is underway, providing an improved experience for users of Android 14.

