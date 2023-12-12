Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI for First Test Against Australia

The Pakistan cricket team faces a monumental challenge as they prepare to tackle Australia on their home turf in the upcoming Test series. The opening match is set to commence on December 14th at the Perth Stadium, marking the start of a highly anticipated cricketing clash between two giants of the cricket world.

The recently appointed captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shan Masood, along with his squad, engaged in a four-day warm-up match against the Australian Prime Minister’s XI. The skipper showcased remarkable batting skills, notching an unbeaten double-century with a score of 201 runs. Unfortunately, persistent heavy rain led to the match concluding in a premature draw.

In past Test series against Australia, Pakistan has struggled, failing to secure a series victory and not winning a single match since 1999. The current Pakistani side, under the leadership of the new captain, boasting a mix of experienced players and promising young talent, is expected to provide a more formidable challenge to the host team,

Emerging players like Khurram Shahzad, Aamer Jamal, Saud Shakeel, Mir Hamza, and Abrar Ahmed could prove to be significant assets, potentially posing a threat to the Australian team. Khurram Shahzad, in particular, has garnered attention for his impressive performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and showcased his bowling prowess in the warm-up game against the PM XI.

Considering these developments, let’s find out the expected playing XI for Pakistan in the first test against Australia.

Pakistan’s predicted playing XI:

Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique Shan Masood (c) Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk) Agha Salman Faheem Ashraf Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Khurram Shahzad

Pace bowler Khurram Shahzad is likely to make his debut, given his recent impressive performances and a decent showing in the warm-up game. He will likely be granted the opportunity to play in the first Test.

However, leg spinner Abrar Ahmed suffered a slight injury, experiencing discomfort in his right leg during the warm-up game. As a result, he won’t be available for the first Test.

In addition, the fast bowling duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali will spearhead the bowling attack, bringing a wealth of experience and skill to the forefront. They are key assets for the Pakistan team, supported by the additional pace options of Faheem Ashraf and the promising Khurram Shahzad.

Shifting the focus to the batting department, which appears robust based on the warm-up game, Imam-ul-Haq, who struggled for runs, is expected to overcome his challenges. Skipper Shan Masood, fresh from a double hundred, and star batter Babar Azam will present a significant challenge to the Australian bowlers.

In the middle order, Suad Shakeel will play a crucial role, while the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed, well-versed in batting in Australia, poses a significant threat to the Aussie bowlers. Agha Salman can also contribute significantly later on.

Meanwhile, the first Test is scheduled to commence on 14 December in Perth, and new captain Shan Masood faces the challenging task of showcasing leadership skills, both in batting and in leading the team through crunch situations.