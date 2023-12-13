Usman Khawaja Stopped From Supporting Palestine Openly

Cricket Australia, the governing body of cricket in Australia, has issued a statement where they have placed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules above the personal opinions of CA-contracted players.

CA said that they support the right of their players to express personal opinions, but the ICC has rules in place that prohibit the display of personal messages which they expect the players to uphold.

The statement came before the start of the first Test match between Australia and Pakistan at Perth Stadium on 14 December 2023. It was expected that Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad, would wear an ‘All Lives Are Equal’ tag on his shoes which would indicate his support for the Palestinian cause.

Usman Khawaja with a message on his shoes💭 pic.twitter.com/dPdgJOBHel — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 12, 2023

“Expect adherence to rules from our players,” CA further added. Thus, it looks highly unlikely that Khawaja will wear any of the tags he was planning.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI for First Test Against Australia

By religion, Khawaja is a Muslim, and showing support for the Palestinian cause isn’t something unexpected from him. He has a religious family, which can be seen in many interviews he gives to CA and other international media.