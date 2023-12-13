Lahore High Court Frees Three People in 2015 Kasur Child Abuse Case

A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has acquitted three accused in the infamous Kasur child abuse scandal that came to light in 2015.

The three accused had earlier been sentenced to life imprisonment, however, they filed appeals against their conviction. Now, the two-member bench led by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, announced the verdict, acquitting all of them.

Talking to a local media outlet, the lawyer of the three suspects stated that the court had ordered the release of his clients after accepting their pleas.

He added that three out of the total six suspects implicated in the case had already been released. And now, three more have been acquitted by the court.

The lawyer revealed that the evidence provided by authorities was insufficient or inconclusive in linking the accused to the heinous crime. It should be noted that in 2015, a group of men sexually assaulted nearly 300 kids, and also recorded the act. The videos were used to blackmail the parents of the victims.