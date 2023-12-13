Selfie Gone Wrong: Youth Attacked by Caged Lion at Punjab Mela

In another case of a lion attack in Punjab, a youngster was injured by a caged lion while he was attempting to click a selfie.

The incident happened at the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lok Mela in Sargodha. As per a local media outlet, the youngster was having a good time near the lion’s cage when he was suddenly attacked.

The youngster suffered an injury to his arm, however, the PHA management said that there was nothing to be worried about as he was provided medical treatment at the hospital.

It is the second time an incident involving a lion attack has been reported from Punjab in the last few days.

Just recently, a young man was mauled by tigers in a Bahawalpur zoo cage. The victim was later identified as Muhammad Bilawal, 28, from Green Town, Lahore.

According to the deceased’s father, his son struggled with addiction and had undergone rehabilitation twice. Furthermore, he added that Bilal had disappeared from his home multiple times, however, he always returned on his own.