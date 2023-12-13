Zong 4G Partners with SnappRetail to Integrate Mobile Top-Ups Via Easy Load for Prepaid Recharge

Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication network, has partnered with SnappRetail Pakistan to introduce Zong’s Swiftload solutions for retail merchants. Merchants can recharge accounts themselves digitally through the use of SnappRetail’s E-POS (Electronic Point-of-Sale) with the specially curated screen for recharge.

Zong Business Solutions’ partnership with SnappRetail is an effort to contribute to the promotion of traditional trade in Pakistan. Zong 4G believes that this partnership will bring new horizons in the retail market by allowing retailers to explore multiple avenues with their devices through the availability of value-added services.

Zong Business has made its mark in the telecommunication industry by providing top-notch data-related solutions to consumers. It further aims to enhance the digital ecosystem of Pakistan by constantly growing and empowering its domain throughout the country.

“At Zong 4G, our core ambition is to provide ease of accessibility to our subscribers. Through strategic partnerships like the one with SnappRetail, we are creating new avenues for digital innovation,” stated the official spokesperson for Zong 4G, “Our collaboration aims to empower traditional retail merchants, ensuring thousands of ‘Kiryana’ stores are integrated with value-added services. We believe in enhancing the digital ecosystem in Pakistan, making services like Swiftload more accessible and user-friendly.”