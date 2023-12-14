FIA Discovers Gas Theft in Islamabad’s Sector D-17

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 14, 2023 | 3:35 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The anti-electricity and gas theft unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has discovered illegal gas supply to multiple farmhouses at the Islamabad Farming Cooperative Society in Sector D-17.

According to details, during a raid at the main line supplying gas to the society, officials discovered various illegal connections. They were used to steal gas worth ‘tens of millions of rupees’ and were disconnected by the FIA’s team.

Talking to a local media outlet, an official stated that they took action upon the complaint of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL). He added that the illegal gas was supplied across an area of more than 2 kilometers.

The anti-electricity and gas theft unit registered cases of gas theft against over a dozen owners of the farmhouses in the private housing society. Officials also suspect that the staff of SNGPL might also be involved in the illegal act. Moreover, authorities have started conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

This is the second major incident involving gas theft at a private housing society near Sihala in Islamabad. Just a few days ago, a team of SNGPL discovered a 1.5 km long illegal gas pipeline, stretching from Japan Road Kangota Syedan Village to a private housing society in the federal capital.

The gas pipeline was disconnected, resulting in an improvement in the gas supply to the homes in the surrounding areas.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

  • What kind of action they taken that they are reluctant to name the culprits. Which means they will settle the deals in the same farmhouses. Transparency applies only on lower class, upper class exempted.

    Reply

    • lens

    Must-Watch Delights: Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films of the Month
    Read more in lens

    proproperty

    Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
    Read more in proproperty
    Get Alerts

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    close
    >