FIA Discovers Gas Theft in Islamabad’s Sector D-17

The anti-electricity and gas theft unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has discovered illegal gas supply to multiple farmhouses at the Islamabad Farming Cooperative Society in Sector D-17.

According to details, during a raid at the main line supplying gas to the society, officials discovered various illegal connections. They were used to steal gas worth ‘tens of millions of rupees’ and were disconnected by the FIA’s team.

Talking to a local media outlet, an official stated that they took action upon the complaint of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL). He added that the illegal gas was supplied across an area of more than 2 kilometers.

The anti-electricity and gas theft unit registered cases of gas theft against over a dozen owners of the farmhouses in the private housing society. Officials also suspect that the staff of SNGPL might also be involved in the illegal act. Moreover, authorities have started conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

This is the second major incident involving gas theft at a private housing society near Sihala in Islamabad. Just a few days ago, a team of SNGPL discovered a 1.5 km long illegal gas pipeline, stretching from Japan Road Kangota Syedan Village to a private housing society in the federal capital.

The gas pipeline was disconnected, resulting in an improvement in the gas supply to the homes in the surrounding areas.