Nearly 1 Lac Children Have Caught Pneumonia in KP

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a severe health crisis has emerged, affecting approximately 93,000 children under the age of five who are grappling with the harsh consequences of pneumonia, according to reports from the provincial health department.

The gravity of the situation becomes evident when examining the detailed breakdown of cases in various regions.

ALSO READ Balochistan Announces Winter Vacation Schedule for Schools and Colleges

Mardan has taken the lead this year, with a distressing total of 14,900 reported cases of pneumonia, making it the epicenter of the crisis, as indicated by data from the Department of Health.

The situation remains dire in Lower Dir, where 12,000 young children are grappling with pneumonia, painting a grim picture of the health challenges faced by the province.

The toll continues to rise, with 11,000 cases reported in Haripur, 9,000 in Peshawar, and 8,500 in Swat, presenting a concerning panorama of widespread health concerns.

ALSO READ Italy Urgently Needs 600,000 Foreign Workers for These 10 Jobs

In Swabi, 7,000 children are burdened by pneumonia, while Upper Dir reports 4,500 affected children, according to the latest report on the health crisis.

This surge in pneumonia cases follows last year’s distressing statistics, with a staggering 127,000 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.