42 Out of 8,478 Candidates Pass GB’s FPSC Exam

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has declared the results of the Gilgit Baltistan Competitive Examination for the year 2021.

According to the FPSC, a large number of candidates who had applied were absent from the exam. It revealed that only 4,224 out of the total 9,478 candidates attempted the exam.

The results are equally disappointing as not even a single candidate passed the examination of the 7 out of 49 advertised posts. The FPSC stated that only 42 candidates managed to pass.

As per details, five candidates passed the exam for Assistant Commissioner grade-17, 27 passed the Section Officers grade-17 exam and 10 others were successful in clearing the exams for Tehsildar posts.

The four seats allocated for minorities in the non-Muslim quota will remain vacant as no candidate passed the exam. Following is the list of successful candidates: