Pakistan, Japan Commence Project to Boost IT Exports And Bilateral Collaboration

Federal Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Pakistan, and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are commencing an EAD-approved project aimed at boosting Pakistan’s ICT industry exports to Japan and fostering collaboration between public and private entities.

The formal Record of Discussions was signed by Ali Asghar (Senior Joint Secretary MoITT), Kinoshita Yasumitsu (Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan Office), Zeeshan Khattak (Chief Commercial Officer of Pakistan Software Export Board), and Hamid Karim (Deputy Secretary of Economic Affairs Division, Japan) here at MoITT on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Additional Secretary MoITT, Aisha Humaira, Asfand Yar Khan Director General IT, MoITT, Raza Sukhera Chief Industry Development Officer, PSEB, and other officials from PSEB and JICA witnessed the occasion. This strategic partnership aims to propel Pakistan’s ICT sector onto the international stage, fostering collaborations, joint ventures, and export opportunities.

This JICA-funded collaborative effort, titled “The Project for Strengthening the Business Collaboration of ICT Industry in Pakistan,” spans three years and is to be executed by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). The project objectives are:

To Increase Pakistan’s ICT industry exports to Japan.

To establish and operate a framework for promoting Pakistan’s ICT industry in Japan.

Furthermore, the key Initiatives are:

Develop a portal site for Pakistani ICT companies to facilitate business matching. Promote the use of credit information for business matching with Japanese companies. Strengthen the ICT export promotion planning capacity of the PSEB. Improve operational capacity for promoting business matching between Pakistan’s ICT industry and Japanese industries.

JICA will provide insights into Japanese market dynamics, competition, and product positioning. This collaboration will facilitate capacity-building programs, training workshops, and business networking events to enhance the skills of Pakistani ICT professionals, entrepreneurs, and startups.

ALSO READ PTA Takes Action Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Lahore

JICA’s expertise in digital marketing and branding will aid Pakistani ICT companies in developing effective online marketing strategies, optimizing their digital platforms, and enhancing their brand presence through SEO, social media marketing, content creation, and online advertising.