IT Ministry Sends Mobile Phone Installment Plan to PTA For Final Review

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications is on the verge of realizing its initiative to provide smartphones to citizens through installment plans.

Sources told ProPakistani that the policy has progressed to its final stage, as the ministry has submitted it to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a thorough review.

According to the proposed policy, defaulters failing to meet their installment obligations will face the blocking of their mobile phones.

Notably, the PTA will take the lead in implementing this measure, marking a shift from relying solely on mobile companies for enforcement. The blocking process will be carried out through the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS) of the PTA.

In a move to enhance technology accessibility, the policy underscores its commitment to assisting low-income individuals by enabling them to purchase mobile phones through interest-free installment plans.

The subsequent step involves presenting the policy to the federal cabinet for approval. Once approved, the Ministry will issue a policy directive, marking a significant stride in providing fair access to technology while ensuring accountability through the innovative use of the DIRBS system.