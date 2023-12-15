UHS Officially Approves Changes in Exam Pattern

The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Thursday green-lit changes in the pattern for intermediate module exam (IMM) of MS and MD postgraduate clinical degree programs.

Approval for the new exam pattern was given during the 196th meeting of the Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB). The meeting was chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

Under the new pattern, instead of separate papers for all specializations within general medicine or general surgery, a single paper will be prepared. Furthermore, specialty-related questions have been eliminated from IMM.

Additionally, there will be a unified exam paper for General Surgery, covering surgery and related specialties, and another for General Medicine, encompassing medicine and related fields. Each paper will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions.

Moreover, the Surgery paper, excluding Anesthesia, will consist of 70 questions regarding the principles of general surgery and 30 more from basic sciences including Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology, and Pathology.

Similarly, the Anesthesia paper will consist of a total of 100 questions with 40 each from general medicine and general surgery, and 20 others from basic sciences. The unified paper of Medicine and Allied will comprise of 70 questions from principles of general medicine and 30 from basic sciences.

In the field of Pediatrics, the IMM theory paper will consist of 70 questions about the principles of paediatric medicine and 30 about basic sciences. Under the new clinical examination format, 10 marks have been allocated each to the 10 Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) stations.