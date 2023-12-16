Board Reveals Supplementary Intermediate Exam Form Submission Date in Karachi

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Karachi has revealed the date for submitting supplementary exam forms, applicable to all academic groups.

The new exam schedule has been released for students who failed in at least one or up to four papers in the annual examination. The revised schedule has been notified by the Deputy Controller of the BIE Karachi Zahid Rashid.

The notification stated that starting December 15, students who intend to attempt the supplementary exam can collect and submit the forms. BIE Karachi announced that the forms can be collected from the designated centers.

Candidates must pay a late fee of Rs. 1000 when submitting the supplementary exam form. Furthermore, the fee for Part-I exams has been set at Rs. 4,100, while those opting for both Part-I and Part-II must pay a total of Rs. 5100.

The examination forms would be verified by the respective colleges before submitting it to the board.