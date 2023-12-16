Umar Gul Hopes Shaheen Afridi Makes a Comeback in His Second Innings

Former Pakistani premier fast bowler and current bowling coach, Umar Gul, has expressed hope regarding Shaheen Shah Afridi’s performance in the second innings.

During a media interaction, Umar Gul said that he believes that Afridi, after a prolonged red-ball layoff, needs some time to hit his top form and is hopeful that he will showcase his best skills soon.

In response to a question about Shaheen’s perceived lack of speed and below-par performance during Australia’s first innings, he explained that due to a prolonged layoff and consistent exposure to white-ball cricket, Shaheen needed some time to settle down and find his rhythm in the longer format.

Umar Gul said,

You would see Shaheen bowling with better speed and rhythm in Australia’s second innings. It is not easy to convert from white ball to red-ball so easily. He bowled 26 overs which I think was enough. He just wants to be in a good rhythm. We hope to see him at his best in the second innings.

Umar Gul also expressed delight as he witnessed his team successfully dismiss Australia in the first innings. Notably, Australia did not declare their innings; rather, it was our pace bowlers, spearheaded by Aamer Jamal, who impressively bowled out the opposition. This achievement marks a highly encouraging development for Pakistan cricket.

As Gul wrapped up his talk, he expressed his excitement at witnessing debutants bowling their hearts out. He said that Pakistan’s preference for Khurram and Aamer stemmed from their emergence from a demanding domestic season, where they exhibited remarkable rhythm.

Additionally, he mentioned that this consideration led the Pakistan team to favor them over Hasan Ali and Waseem Junior. The two newcomers showcased brilliant bowling skills, leaving a lasting impression on everyone. “I am genuinely pleased with their outstanding performance,” said Gul.

In the first innings, Shaheen bowled 27 overs, managing to secure just one wicket while conceding 96 runs. This lackluster performance has sparked concerns and garnered criticism from both fans and cricket experts alike.

Meanwhile, Khurram Shahzad, the other debutant for Pakistan, made an impactful start by securing two wickets. In the meantime, Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf also contributed to the bowling effort, each claiming one wicket.