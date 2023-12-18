Updated World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Loss to Australia

Pakistan suffered a massive defeat against Australia in the first Test at Perth, resulting in a drop from the top of the World Test Championship points table.

Australia set a formidable target of 450 runs, and in response, Shan Masood XI was bowled out for a mere 89 runs, leading to a 360-run defeat.

Pakistan’s ambitious quest for their first Test victory in Australia since 1995 was dashed by the spin maestro and the home team’s formidable pace attack, leading to a quick conclusion of the game within four days.

Both teams will now journey to Melbourne for the highly anticipated Boxing Day Test.

As a result, India has displaced Pakistan from the top spot in the points table, while Australia has moved to the 5th place. Let’s now examine the updated points table.

2023-25 World Test Championship Standings

Position Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points Percentage % 1 India 2 1 0 1 16 66.67 2 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 24 66.67 3 New Zealand 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 4 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 12 50.00 5 Australia 6 3 2 1 30 41.67 6 West Indies 2 0 1 1 4 16.67 7 England 5 2 2 1 9 15.00 8 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0.00 9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pakistan and India have a winning percentage of 66.67, teetering on the brink of distinction. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s recent defeat against Australia has caused them to slip from the top spot, leaving them just behind India.

Australia secured 12 points following their victory over Pakistan, placing them in the 5th position with 30 points on the table.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka has yet to secure a victory, having lost both matches against Pakistan. Meanwhile, South Africa has not yet entered the competition, with no matches played.

India is currently in South Africa and will play a two-Test series. Having reached the final twice, India faced defeat on both occasions, first against New Zealand in 2021 and then against Australia in 2023.

Australia emerged triumphant in this year’s WTC Championship final (2021-2023) and also clinched the World Cup 2023, securing victory over India in both finals.