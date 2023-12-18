Fatima Sana Signs for Premier New Zealand T20 League

Pakistan women’s cricket team player, Fatima Sana, has been signed by Canterbury Magicians, a franchise of New Zealand’s premiere women’s T20 league.

Canterbury Magicians are the reigning champions of the competition, as they won the previous season in February 2023.

The competition initially began in 2007, and the Magicians have won six out of 16 seasons to date. Wellington Blaze are the most successful side in this competition, as they have won seven titles. The match between Canterbury and Wellington is no less than an El Classico for the White Ferns.

Fatima Sana won the ICC’s Emerging Women Cricketer of the Year award in 2022, after her excellent performances as an all-rounder during the previous year.

She recently became the captain of Pakistan women’s one-day team, when permanent captain, Nida Dar, experienced an injury and had to pull out of the New Zealand series. Sana became the 10th woman to lead the national side in W-ODIs.

Alhamdulillah! Extremely humbled and emotional to have been named Player of the Series! This special award is shared with everyone who has stood by and supported us. 🇵🇰 Zindabad#PAKWvNZW #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/DUFbLCBidk — Fatima Sana🇵🇰 (@imfatimasana) December 9, 2023

Sana also won the ‘Player of the Series’ award when Pakistan became the 2nd country, after England, to beat the White Ferns in a W-T20I series in their backyard.

Canterbury Magicians will benefit from Fatima Sana’s all-round skills. She will provide the impetus in middle-order batting as well as the wicket-taking ability during the bowling stages.

The tournament begins tomorrow, 19 December 2023, with Auckland Hearts facing Canterbury Magicians. The match will begin at Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland, at 9:30 AM (Pakistan time).