ILT20 Imposes 20-Month Ban on Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan’s pace bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq, has been handed a 20-month ban by the International League T20 (ILT20) organizers due to a violation of their code of conduct.

According to the reports, Naveen was extended an offer for another year with the Warriors, but he declined to sign the retention notice for season 2, leading to the Afghanistan pacer breaching his contract with Sharjah Warriors.

ALSO READ Australia Confirms Squad for Boxing Day Test Against Pakistan

Naveen participated in season 1 of the ILT20 during the January-February 2023 window as a player for Sharjah Warriors. Subsequently, the team issued a retention notice earlier this year, adhering to the original terms and conditions outlined in the Player Agreement. Facing a contractual dispute, Sharjah Warriors sought intervention from the ILT20 to address the matter.

In response, the ILT20 initially opted for a mediation process facilitated by an impartial third-party mediator. Regrettably, the mediation proved unsuccessful in resolving the dispute. Consequently, the ILT20 convened its three-member Disciplinary Committee, comprising the league’s Chief Executive Officer, David White, the Head of Security and Anti-Corruption, Col. Azam, and Zayed Abbas, a Member of the Emirates Cricket Board.

The committee conducted separate hearings for both Naveen and Sharjah Warriors.

Following a comprehensive examination of the arguments presented by both parties and a thorough review of the available evidence, the ILT20 Disciplinary Committee rendered its final decision. Naveen was handed a 20-month ban as the outcome of the disciplinary proceedings.