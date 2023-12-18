IMARAT’s Bold Hiring Campaign Reinforces Growth in Challenging Market Conditions

IMARAT Group, a leader in Pakistan’s real estate sector, has announced a groundbreaking hiring initiative that simplifies the job application process, reflecting the company’s robust growth and adaptability in a dynamic market environment. The real estate conglomerate launched this campaign in collaboration with Graana.com and Agency21 International.

In a bold move to attract top talent, IMARAT has eliminated traditional, lengthy application procedures. Candidates across Pakistan can now easily apply for various positions by simply sending their CVs to the dedicated WhatsApp number: 0345 44 444 23. This streamlined approach is part of IMARAT’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that opportunities in real estate are accessible to all.

Real estate, a profession where even fresh graduates can earn over a million rupees monthly, is at the forefront of IMARAT’s campaign. The company recognizes the immense potential of this sector, not just as a lucrative career path but as a domain where one’s advice can significantly impact people’s lives.

Despite fluctuating market conditions, IMARAT continues to demonstrate resilience and strength, proving that a robust business model and unwavering commitment are key to ascending regardless of external factors. This hiring initiative is a testament to IMARAT’s belief in nurturing talent that can contribute to and grow with Pakistan’s leading real estate brand.

As the industry evolves, IMARAT Group remains dedicated to fostering a workforce that is not only skilled but also passionate about transforming the real estate landscape. The company’s vision goes beyond mere transactions; it is about shaping futures and building dreams.

For more information on the hiring campaign and career opportunities at IMARAT, please contact 0345 44 444 23.