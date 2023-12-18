NODWIN Gaming and Trans Group Announce Key Partnership to Elevate Esports in Pakistan

South Asia’s leading gaming and esports media company, NODWIN Gaming, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership with Trans Group, Pakistan’s largest Sports Management and Business group.

This collaboration aims to revolutionize the esports landscape in Pakistan by leveraging both organizations’ extensive experience in event management, sports sponsorship rights, content creation, and production on a global scale.

The collaboration between NODWIN Gaming and Trans Group aims to enhance engagement, expand the audience base, and elevate the overall esports landscape in Pakistan. This represents a significant achievement in the evolution of gaming culture in the region, as the partnership harnesses the distinctive brand strengths of both organizations to create and introduce new gaming Intellectual Properties (IPs) and events to the rapidly expanding Pakistani ecosystem.

This dynamic collaboration is poised to create immersive and thrilling experiences that resonate with the gaming community, solidifying Pakistan’s position as a key player in the global esports arena.

Speaking on the collaboration, Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Trans Group. This partnership symbolizes NODWIN Gaming’s commitment to advancing the esports landscape in emerging markets across the world.

Together with Trans Group, we aim to create an unparalleled fusion of expertise and innovation, elevating gaming experiences and introducing exciting new dimensions to the ever-growing gaming community in the subcontinent.

This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of not just shaping the future of esports but also fostering a vibrant gaming culture that resonates with fans and brands alike across the region.”

Rao Usman Hashim, COO of Trans Group, said: “Trans Group is proud to be a pioneer in the sports industry of Pakistan. TransGroup cherishes its sports partnerships across the globe and we are thrilled to start the Esports revolution in the region with NODWIN. We are determined to bring the best events, players and IPs closer to the local fanbase and will strive to establish and strongly promote a robust Esports landscape in Pakistan in the coming years.”

As the collaboration unfolds, NODWIN Gaming and Trans Group are set to embark on an exciting journey to redefine the esports landscape in Pakistan. Unearthing and providing a platform for emerging gaming talents, nurturing the growth of the esports ecosystem while simultaneously fostering partnership endeavours to bring world-class esports events to Pakistani shores, offering audiences the chance to experience and participate in tournaments of the highest caliber.