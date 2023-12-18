Sugar Prices Skyrocket, Increasing 83% in Just One Year

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 18, 2023 | 4:43 pm

The price of sugar has skyrocketed to Rs. 174 per kilogram in Pakistan, up by Rs. 8 in just one week. Since the same period last year, the commodity has seen a massive increase of roughly 83 percent from just Rs. 95.29 per kg.

Over the past twelve months, the average price of sugar per kilogram has surged by Rs. 48 per kg.

In Quetta, the essential commodity is being sold at a staggering rate of Rs. 170-174 per kg. Meanwhile, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore are witnessing slightly lower prices in the range of Rs. 140-150 per kg.

Consumers in Sargodha, Multan, and Gujranwala are now being offered the food item at Rs. 145 per kg. Meanwhile, sugar is being sold at Rs. 135-140 per kg in Karachi and Larkana.

These price hikes are ringing alarm bells for consumers across the country, as they navigate the challenges posed by the soaring cost of this essential item.

