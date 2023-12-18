Will Quaid-e-Azam’s Birthday be A Public Holiday this Year?

After the federal government decided to cancel Iqbal Day as a public holiday in 2015, there have been doubts in everyone’s minds about public holidays in Pakistan.

Despite the Iqbal Day being restored as a public holiday by former PM Shehbaz Sharif, people remained doubtful this year. The government’s official announcement of a public holiday, however, dispelled all doubts.

Now, there are similar questions about December 25th, the day the entire nation celebrates the birthday of the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

At the beginning of every year, the Cabinet Division releases a list of all public holidays throughout the year. And according to the list, December 25th has been declared as a public holiday across the country.

Additionally, the Christian community will have two off-days on the occasion of Christmas, December 25 and 26. With December 25 falling on a Monday, the majority of the country is set to enjoy a long weekend.

However, special ceremonies will be held to commemorate Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birthday across the country.