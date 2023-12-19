Hundreds of Girls Schools Reopened After Years in Waziristan

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 12:04 pm

The district education officer of South Waziristan, Ghulam Fatima, has announced making at least 130 girls’ schools in the district functional with the support of tribal elders.

Talking to a national daily, Fatima revealed that these schools had been non-functional for years, depriving thousands of girls of educational opportunities.

According to her, during the current year, over 8,000 students were enrolled in government schools. The district education officer reiterated her commitment to putting an end to absenteeism and ensuring active teaching and learning in public sector schools within the district.

Furthermore, Fatima announced taking strict action against the heads of schools that keep campuses closed on one pretext or another. Additionally, various steps have been taken to address absenteeism, including the deduction of salaries.

As per the official, 30 employees were either removed or compelled to retire. Moreover, annual increments of 246 staffers have been halted on disciplinary grounds to control absenteeism.

Ghulam Fatima urged tribal people to send their daughters to schools, emphasizing that education was their fundamental right.

