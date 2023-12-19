Pakistani Star Reaches 2023 United States Junior Open Squash Championships Final

Pakistan’s junior squash player, Huzaifa Ibrahim has qualified for the final of the Under-19 category at the 2023 United States Junior Open Squash Championships in Philadelphia, USA.

ALSO READ World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan Defeats Former World Number One in London

Ibrahim defeated Dutch player Guido Lindner 11-6, 11-8, and 14-12 in the pre-quarterfinals, while in the quarterfinals, he faced Columbia’s Juan Irisarri.

Ibrahim will face USA’s Rishi Srivastava in the final of the event. It will take place at 11 AM (Pakistan time) tomorrow, 20 December 2023.

Srivastava is currently the top-ranked squash player at the U-19 level.

Hamza Ibrahim is the only player from Pakistan to be recognized as a member of the 2023 All-American Team by the US Squash Racquets Association.

Ibrahim is following in the footsteps of his senior, Hamza Khan, who won the event in 2021. Hamza Khan is the current World Junior Squash Champion, while he also won the US event back in 2021.

Huzaifa Ibrahim won the Under-15 event of the United States Junior Open Squash Championship in 2019. He will try to continue the legacy by becoming the U-15 and U-19 winner.

ALSO READ Is This Your Chance to Change the Sports Landscape in Pakistan?

It is important to mention here that only three players from Pakistan managed to play the US Junior Open this year. Fellow countryman, Saboor Khan, lost in the second round in the same category.