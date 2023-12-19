Strike by Sanitary Workers Turns Faisalabad into a Pile of Trash

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 19, 2023 | 12:48 pm

Sanitary workers across Faisalabad resumed their strike and held a protest outside the offices of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) and the District Commissioner over the nonpayment of salaries.

The strike was resumed on the call of the FWMC’s Ittehad Labour Union (ILU). During the protest, heaps of garbage were thrown outside the DC and FWMC offices.

Additionally, piles of garbage were scattered across the district as sanitary workers protested against the administration.

Earlier last week, the workers temporarily called off their strike following assurances from officials regarding the payment of their salaries by December 15.

However, they resumed the strike after officials failed to fulfill their promise. The president of the ILU, Ibrar Sahutra, stated that the sanitary workers have not been paid their salaries for the months of November and December.

He added that payment of honorarium for Eid ul Azha and extra salary for the year had also not been made by the FWMC. Sahutra announced that their strike will continue until the acceptance of their demands.

