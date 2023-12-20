Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Cricketer Shadab Khan Officially Joins Punjab Police

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 6:18 pm

Pakistan men’s cricket team player, Shadab Khan, has been given an honorary appointment as DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) of the Punjab Police.

IG Punjab, along with other senior officials, were present to bestow the honor to Shadab Khan.

The spin bowling all-rounder is tackling an ankle injury for which he is going through a rehabilitation process.

Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector, Wahab Riaz, announced the 17-man squad for the upcoming New Zealand 5-match T20I series. Shadab Khan was omitted from the squad due to his ankle injury, but some sources reveal that he might feature in the upcoming ‘President’s Cup’ fixture for his department.

The Pakistani audience is left confused as to why Shadab is not part of the T20I squad although his numbers in the shortest format are excellent and his performance in the 50-over format shouldn’t play a role in him getting dropped from T20I.

Shadab Khan hails from Mianwali and lives in Rawalpindi, which are in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

