PCB Planning An Exhibition Match in Peshawar Ahead of PSL 9

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 20, 2023 | 5:52 pm

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned to hold an exhibition match in Peshawar before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9. The match is expected to be played between Peshawar Zalmi and either Quetta Gladiators or Islamabad United.

According to the reports, PCB officials have arrived in Peshawar. Members of the PCB Infrastructure and Domestic Departments will review Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad Stadiums.

The PCB will need to be satisfied with the condition of the pitches and facilities at the stadiums before they can approve the match.

It should be noted that, ahead of PSL 8, an exhibition match was held at Bugti Stadium in Quetta, where the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi faced each other.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, and Multan are the cities that have hosted PSL matches in the last three seasons for their respective franchises. However, Peshawar and Quetta have not yet hosted matches for their franchises.

If the PCB gives the green light, the practice match is expected to be played in the first week of February 2024. The match will be a good opportunity for the players to prepare for the start of the PSL season.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>