Etihad Town Phase II Hosts Lahore’s Largest Two-Day Event ETC

Under the auspices of renowned town developer Etihad Town, the Etihad Town Phase II organized a two-day vibrant carnival, Etihad Town Carnival, which commenced on December 9 and continued until 10th December 2023, 10 PM.

On December 9, rare models of sports cars, vintage cars, and heavy motorbikes became part of the event, along with a music concert featuring famous singers Falak Shabir, Abdul Hannan, the music band “Aur,” and others.

Meanwhile, on December 10, renowned singers Asim Azhar, Young Stunners, and others showcased their talent, delighting the audience. The carnival also featured an abundance of partners at food stalls. Children and adults enjoyed the fire show, magic show, and pet show.

The balloting for the 4 blocks of Etihad Town Phase II was conducted, and fortunate plot owners took possession of their plots. Additionally, on December 10, the grand opening of the “Overseas Block” in Etihad Town Phase II was celebrated.

Etihad Town’s Managing Director and main sponsor, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir, Group Directors and Sponsors: Raheel Munir, Sohail Munir, Faisal Munir, and Sponsor Etihad Town Phase II: Faisal Khokhar and Nabeel Khokhar, expressed their satisfaction that investors in Etihad Town Phase II are making investments with full confidence, which is a testament to the public’s trust in Etihad Town Phase II.

Shuja Ullah Khan, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Town, addressing the occasion, said that with the opening of the Overseas Block in Etihad Town Phase II, opportunities for secure investments in the homeland for overseas Pakistanis will be strengthened, and it will also have positive effects on Pakistan’s economy. He thanked Kashmir Banaspati and Cooking Oil, Hospitality Partner Faletti’s Hotel, and Exclusive Event Management Partner Black Diamond Media Services. Attendees of Etihad Town Carnival expressed their appreciation for this incredibly interesting event, stating that such programs should continue in the future.