Policeman Kidnapped by Beggar Gang Rescued After 7 Years

Rawalpindi Police on Wednesday rescued a missing policeman after seven years. The policeman, identified as Mustaqeem Khalid, was abducted by a gang of beggars and forced him to beg on the streets.

According to the police, it has arrested three women members of the gang, identified as Maryam and Tasneem, who abducted Khalid in 2016. The officials added that they also tortured the former policeman and broke his leg.

Khalid’s mother, who had been searching for her son for seven years, recognized him while he was begging on the streets of Rawalpindi. She immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested the three women.

Khalid was a police officer from 2006 to 2011, and was fired from the police force for absenteeism. He had been missing from home since 2016.

Khalid’s mother said that her son had been suffering from mental health problems since 2010. He would often go missing from home, but he would always return. However, he never returned after going missing in 2016.

Khalid has been reunited with his family and is receiving medical treatment. Police are still searching for other members of the beggar gang.