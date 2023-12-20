Mohammad Haris’ Omission for New Zealand Tour Leaves Fans Confused

Pakistan’s Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, along with consultant Kamran Akmal, announced the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand on Tuesday. Notably, the promising Mohammad Haris has been omitted from the squad.

Wahab Riaz revealed during the squad announcement that Mohammad Haris has been rested for this series. Acknowledging his considerable abilities, Wahab said, “We affirm that he remains an integral part of our future plans. In a strategic move, we opted to provide opportunities to promising performers from First-Class cricket, aiming to broaden our player pool”.

He also shared that resting Haris for this tour aligns with PCB’s commitment to nurturing talent and exploring diverse options within the team.

The unexpected omission of Mohammad Haris from the squad came as a surprise to fans who had eagerly anticipated witnessing the young, fearless batter showcase his skills in the challenging conditions of New Zealand.

In the meantime, netizens have taken to social media platform X to voice their frustration and disappointment over the omission of Haris from the squad, expressing their discontent.

Fans Reactions

Haris swiftly established himself as one of the premier T20 batters, showcasing his exceptional skills in leagues around the globe in a remarkably brief span.

The 22-year-old batter burst onto the international scene during the T20 World Cup 2022, leaving a lasting impression with his stellar performances. In a crucial match against South Africa, he showcased his prowess by scoring quick-fire runs, hammering three sixes. Additionally, in the semi-final clash against New Zealand, he played a match-winning innings that significantly contributed to his team’s success.

Haris smashed an impressive record in the Pakistan Super League, where his destructive and fearless batting style has made him a valuable asset, particularly as an opener for Peshawar Zalmi.

Moreover, Haris showcased his leadership skills by captaining the Pakistan team in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup 2022, where they emerged victorious against India.

Despite these remarkable achievements, Haris has faced limited opportunities in international cricket, with only nine T20 Internationals to his name, maintaining a commendable strike rate of 127.27. Despite the limited chances, Haris remains a promising talent, and fans eagerly await more opportunities for him on the international stage.