Will 27 December be a Public Holiday in the Country?

As the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto approaches, many are wondering whether December 27 will be declared a public holiday or not.

Last year, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led provincial government announced December 27 as an off-day on account of the 15th death anniversary of the former prime minister.

However, with the government currently led by a caretaker setup, it remains to be seen whether a public holiday will be announced or not. So far, there hasn’t been any official confirmation in this regard.

Earlier, the caretaker government announced a public holiday on December 25 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

It announced that all offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh except those engaged in essential services will have an off-day.

The federal government and the provincial governments are also expected to issue a notification in this regard soon.