Azhar Ali Expected to Get a Key Role in Pakistan Cricket

The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Azhar Ali, is likely to assume a key role at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), reportedly.

According to reports, Azhar Ali is set to be appointed a crucial role at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He is reportedly being considered for the position of director at the esteemed academy, and discussions are currently underway between the former captain and PCB officials.

ALSO READ New T20I Sixes Record Set in West Indies-England Series

The sources have also indicated that a final decision regarding Azhar’s potential appointment is expected to be made by the end of this month.

Azhar Ali is currently participating in domestic cricket, representing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the President Trophy. Additionally, he showcased his skills in England’s county cricket by playing for Worcestershire in 2023.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket on December 16, 2022, following the conclusion of the home Test series against England.

He played a total of 97 Tests for the Pakistan national team and scored an impressive 7,142 runs at a commendable average of 42.26. His fantastic batting performances were marked by significant milestones, including three double centuries and nineteen centuries, underscoring his remarkable ability to deliver match-winning contributions on the field.

ALSO READ Pakistan Speedster Ruled Out of Test Series Against Australia Due to Stress Fracture

Meanwhile, Azhar Ali was also part of the Pakistan team when they won the historic ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, defeating arch-rivals India in the final. As an opener, he played a crucial knock of half-centuries in the semi-final and the final.