New T20I Sixes Record Set in West Indies-England Series

The T20I series between the West Indies and England has captivated cricket enthusiasts with a staggering display of power-hitting, as the four-match contest witnessed a record-breaking total of 108 sixes.

This series represents a historic milestone, as it is the first instance in T20I history where over 100 sixes have been successfully hit in a bilateral series.

In the fourth T20 International, Phil Salt’s back-to-back centuries propelled England to their highest T20 international score, securing a 75-run victory over the West Indies and leveling the series.

Salt’s remarkable knock of 119, which stands as the highest score by an English men’s batter in the T20 format, was crafted in just 57 balls. It featured an impressive display of power-hitting, with 10 sixes, as the touring side amassed a formidable total of 267/3.

The series is currently tied at 2-2, with the decisive final match looming. What captivates spectators the most is the electrifying, high-scoring dynamic, as both teams’ batters exhibit a relentless and aggressive brand of cricket, sparing no mercy for the opposing bowlers.

Let’s take a closer look at some milestones for England during the T20I series against the West Indies.

England’s achievement of scoring 267-3 in the fourth T20I against West Indies not only secured a convincing victory but also marked a new men’s T20 international record, surpassing their previous milestone of 241-3 against New Zealand in Napier in 2019.

It also stands as the fifth-highest total in the history of men’s T20 internationals.

Philip Salt’s remarkable innings of 119 not out surpassed Alex Hales’ previous record of 116 not out against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2014, establishing him as the highest-scoring England men’s batter in T20 internationals.

In achieving this milestone, Salt not only became the first England men’s batter to score two centuries in T20 internationals but also mirrored the accomplishment of Danni Wyatt, who had previously achieved this feat for England’s women’s team.

Salt’s consecutive centuries in T20 internationals place him in elite company alongside France cricketer Gustav McKeon and Rilee Rossouw of South Africa, making him the third men’s batter to achieve this remarkable feat.

During his outstanding innings, Salt showcased his power-hitting prowess by smashing 10 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes by an England batter in a T20 international innings.