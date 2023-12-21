Pakistan Speedster Ruled Out of Test Series Against Australia Due to Stress Fracture

Pakistan has suffered a massive blow as pace bowler Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the test series due to injury ahead of the 2nd Test against Australia.

According to details, Khurram Shahzad suffered a stress fracture in his left 10th rib, as well as an abdominal muscle tear, which ruled him out of the test series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will collaborate with a specialist in Australia to assess the player’s condition, following which a comprehensive management protocol will be devised. Subsequently, the player will return to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore to undergo further injury management and rehabilitation.

On Wednesday, the PCB reported that Khurram Shahzad expressed discomfort in his left side during the first Test against Australia in Perth.

The 24-year-old pace bowler recently made his debut in a Test match against Australia in Perth, where he took 5 wickets in two innings. He was also impressive in the second innings, claiming 3 crucial wickets. Unfortunately, despite his performance, his team suffered a massive defeat in the first Test.

The Green Shirts are now set to play in a two-day practice match against Victoria on December 22-23. Following the preparatory fixture, the second Test of the series is set to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26-30.